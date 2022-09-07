Eastern Michigan University faculty goes on strike

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday was not a typical school day at Eastern Michigan University. Many students had class canceled after the faculty voted to go on strike.

“Our students are here for an education. They expect to receive that education and we aren’t delivering it right now and it’s very disappointing and frustrating for all of us,” said Walker Kraft, Vice President of Communications.

Faculty members said they are striking because the union and administration can’t reach an agreement on salary and health care costs.

“They pushed us into this strike. We will do what we have to do. But our decision to go on strike was made with regret. We would rather be with our students,” said professor Deron Overpeck.

Overpeck said the proposed salary increase will be eaten up by higher health insurance premiums.

“If we do happen to come out a little bit ahead in year one, we are going to be farther and farther underwater after that,” Overpeck said.

However, strikers said they are willing to face the consequences to fight for this change.

“It is a violation of civil law. Our understanding is there might be an injunction filed against us but whatever the outcome of a decision regarding the injunction will have to be dealt with at a later date,” said Overpeck.

This strike is impacting more than just the faculty. Students are missing class and losing out on the educational time they’re paying for.

“Who knows how long these strikes are going on for? We never know. It could go on till the end of this week and we can be back in session on Monday or it could go for a month,” said student Mikaela Rose, “And if the teachers aren’t teaching, but the students are ending up doing the homework and everything, how would they know what they did right or what they did wrong because the teachers aren’t grading?”

Negotiations are taking place. Both sides said they hope they can reach a deal soon.

