Document with foreign government’s nuclear information found at Mar-a-Lago, report says

A federal judge has granted a request by Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI. (CNN, DOJ, POOL, BILL HENNESSY)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago last month found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.

The report highlights the concerns of U.S. intelligence officials about classified material that Trump kept in his Florida home.

The Post did not identify the foreign government named in the document.

The Post also reported some of the seized documents detail top-secret U.S. operations that are so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them.

Only the president, some cabinet members, or a near-cabinet-level official could authorize other officials to know the details.

