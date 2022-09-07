Cider mill prices are on the rise in Michigan

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The cost of taking a family trip to the cider mill may be more expensive this fall.

Prices are up this year for many cider mills because the cost for plastics, sugar and flour went up. This means the prices of popular items - like donuts - will be a little higher this year at cider mills, like Country Mill in Charlotte.

The price for cider, picking apples and pumpkins, however, is about the same price that customers paid last year.

“We allow families to pick their own apples and peaches right off the tree and that saves a ton of money in packaging,” said Country Mill Owner Steve Tennes, “so we’re able to keep the same prices as last year actually for pick your own apples this year and sunflowers as well as pumpkins.”

Country Mill is just one of many cider mills across mid-Michigan getting ready for the busy fall season.

Charlotte’s Country Mill is open Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but does not open until 11 a.m. on Sundays. The mill will be open until the end of October.

