Austin airport power back on after lengthy outage

People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. No flights can leave. (Source: REBECCA CASTREJON/VICTOR HERRERA/SEJAL SONI/CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A power outage that lasted hours is impacting flights out at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to the airport’s Twitter feed.

The power outage was reported by the airport’s social media at around 6 a.m. Wednesday and was turned back on by about 9 a.m.

No flights have been able to depart the airport all morning while the power was out, airport officials said. Airport roadways were also temporarily closed.

Cell phone video shows people sitting in the dark at the terminal.

People are stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning. No flights can leave.
