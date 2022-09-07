44-year-old man killed in Jackson County after running stop sign

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police vehicle.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 44-year-old man from Otsego was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle collision.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Eaton Rapids and Devereaux roads in Parma Township. Police said a westbound driver ran the stop sign and struck a vehicle with three occupants.

The three in the vehicle struck were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that ran the stop sign died at the scene from his injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

