Your Health: Pain medications could cause more harm than good

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re one of the millions of Americans who struggle with back pain, you might find yourself grabbing over-the-counter pain medication for quick relief.

But can commonly used medications actually prolong your pain?

“About 80% of people in their lifetime will experience low back pain,” said Dr. Candice Burnette. “Of those people, a good portion will experience pain that lasts for three months or longer.”

In fact, 16 million Americans have chronic back pain. Many rely on common non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications for relief. A new study suggests those pills may cause the pain to stick around longer. Researchers said that happens because the drugs temporarily relieve inflammation, but don’t treat the root cause of the back problem.

Cleveland Clinic said other recent studies show that daily use of an anti-inflammatory can lead to stomach problems, high blood pressure and kidney damage.

Instead of reaching for back pain pills first, some medical guidelines suggest people start with non-drug treatments like exercise, yoga, physical therapy, heat or massage.

Pain management specialists said if doctors don’t help patients find relief from back pain things can get worse.

“It’s been linked to depression, sleep problems, anxiety,” Burnette said. “Having something that can effectively treat these patients who have been suffering really does improve their quality of life.”

Some medical experts urged caution in interpreting the results, saying the study by researchers at McGill University in Canada did not rely on a large clinical trial.

Still others said this study is important because it reminds patients and doctors to search out effective treatments before popping a pill to relieve pain.

More: Health news

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.