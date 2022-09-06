Suspect wanted after newspaper reporter found stabbed to death outside home, police say

Las Vegas police released images of a person wanted in the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues its investigation into the stabbing death of a newspaper reporter.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who they say was involved in the homicide on Sept. 3 in a residential neighborhood.

KVVU reports officers found journalist Jeff German, 69, dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. after police received a 911 call.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, German died of multiple sharp force injuries, with his death ruled a homicide.

Police said it appeared German was in an altercation with another person that led to the stabbing, which is believed to be an isolated incident.

In a news release Monday, authorities said the suspect was potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred.

“We take this case very seriously, and our investigators have been working to identify and apprehend the suspect,” said LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren.

Police urged anyone with further information about the incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-7777.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing's Old Town Temple Building is nearing the completion of renovations.
Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October
LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
A Michigan State Police Trooper attempted to use stops sticks, but the suspect rammed trooper’s...
Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
Michigan State Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman from Lansing...
Traffic stop in Bath leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

Latest News

A Sept. 6, 2022 traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two people.
Michigan State Police: 2 arrested after guns found during traffic stop
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect
FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe
Capital Area Humane Society announces free pet vaccine clinic dates
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant