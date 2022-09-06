Studio 10 Tidbit: September Fun Facts

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s finally September.

September marks the beginning of the series of months named after their numerical position in the year. But the numbers and months don’t add up anymore. September, based on the Latin septem- meaning “seven,” is the ninth month of the year.

That’s because September was originally the seventh month of the year rather than the ninth. The Roman calendar was only 10 months long and included the following months: Martius, Aprilis, Maius, Junius, Quintilis, Sextilis, September, October, November, and December.

That’s this week’s Studio 10 tidbit.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

