Steelers To Start Trubisky

Mitch Trubisky: Getting picked by the Browns would be a 'dream come true'
Mitch Trubisky: Getting picked by the Browns would be a 'dream come true'
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mitch Trubisky will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 2022 season opener in Cincinnati, with rookie Kenny Pickett the top backup. Coach Mike Tomlin said Trubisky earned the right to be the starter following a solid preseason. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, will serve as the backup after edging out veteran Mason Rudolph. The team’s initial depth chart listed Rudolph as the backup before correcting it. Tomlin dismissed the mistake as nothing more than a clerical error.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing's Old Town Temple Building is nearing the completion of renovations.
Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October
LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
A Michigan State Police Trooper attempted to use stops sticks, but the suspect rammed trooper’s...
Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
Michigan State Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman from Lansing...
Traffic stop in Bath leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

Latest News

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three...
Nadal Knocked Out of U. S. Open
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
Lugnuts Finishing Up 26th Season
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second...
Big Ten Network To Unveil Basketball Schedules
American Football
MSU and Michigan Move Up in A-P Poll