Steele Elementary School in Mason set to reopen after major renovations
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A new and freshly renovated school building is set to be reopened for staff and students at Steele Elementary School.
As part of the $69.7 million “Mason Public Schools Capital Improvement Projects” bond, which was voted in November 2017, Steele Elementary School will reopen with a new 55,000-square foot addition as well as additional furniture, equipment, devices, and infrastructure upgrades.
On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Steele Elementary School, the district will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated building at 5:30 p.m. and will end with an open house following 6 p.m. Community members are invited to join Board of Education members, district administrators, staff as well as students for the ceremony.
