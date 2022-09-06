Steele Elementary School in Mason set to reopen after major renovations

(Steele Elementary School)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A new and freshly renovated school building is set to be reopened for staff and students at Steele Elementary School.

As part of the $69.7 million “Mason Public Schools Capital Improvement Projects” bond, which was voted in November 2017, Steele Elementary School will reopen with a new 55,000-square foot addition as well as additional furniture, equipment, devices, and infrastructure upgrades.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Steele Elementary School, the district will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated building at 5:30 p.m. and will end with an open house following 6 p.m. Community members are invited to join Board of Education members, district administrators, staff as well as students for the ceremony.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing's Old Town Temple Building is nearing the completion of renovations.
Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October
LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
A Michigan State Police Trooper attempted to use stops sticks, but the suspect rammed trooper’s...
Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
Michigan State Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman from Lansing...
Traffic stop in Bath leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

Latest News

Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field
Wharton Center celebrates 40 years
Wharton Center celebrates 40 years
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how much sun we’ll be seeing this...
Now Desk: Sun returns this afternoon and an update on a missing Tennessee jogger
Cedar Point’s record breaking rollercoaster to be retired