Nominate a Teacher of the Week!

Teacher of the Week
Teacher of the Week(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is your chance to nominate a teacher who will be featured on WILX TV and win a free field trip from the IQHub in St Johns! Below, you can nominate that special teacher who has inspired you, your kids or someone who you think is a great teacher. Then tune into WILX TV and we’ll announce the weekly winner.

One teacher will be recognized every week during the entire school year. That teacher’s class will win a free fun & educational field trip with transportation to the IQhub at the AgroLiquid Headquarters, in St. Johns. There are activities there for everyone from the young to the young at heart. There are twenty-four museum quality exhibits to explore, a tractor simulator to test your planting skills and a Kids’ Korner for the younger kids. The IQhub is a one-of-a-kind facility that teaches visitors about agriculture and the environment, through hands-on interactive exhibits. Transportation reimbursement is provided by IQhub through a grant, and the details will be provided to any school scheduling an IQhub field trip.

Nominate below!

