MSU and Michigan Move Up in A-P Poll

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs passed Ohio State after the defending national champions dominated their opener. Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3. Georgia received 17 first-place votes. Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4. Clemson dropped one place to No. 5. Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss. Oregon’s loss to Georgia sent the Ducks all the way out of the rankings.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing's Old Town Temple Building is nearing the completion of renovations.
Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October
LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
A Michigan State Police Trooper attempted to use stops sticks, but the suspect rammed trooper’s...
Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
Michigan State Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman from Lansing...
Traffic stop in Bath leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

Latest News

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three...
Nadal Knocked Out of U. S. Open
Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the...
Lugnuts Finishing Up 26th Season
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second...
Big Ten Network To Unveil Basketball Schedules
Mitch Trubisky: Getting picked by the Browns would be a 'dream come true'
Steelers To Start Trubisky