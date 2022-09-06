Mid-Michigan group walks for firefighter cancer awareness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters put their lives on the line beyond just fighting fires.

They are 25% more likely to get cancer than any other profession. In 2019, cancer became the number one killer for fire fighters according to the group ‘Neighbors United.’ One local father has joined their cause after losing his own son to cancer.

Chuck Hallman always knew his son, Richard (Rick) Hallman, was special. He said he was born to help people. Chuck worked as a fire fighter and would often take his son with him to the station. It was clear early on, that fire trucks were Rick’s favorite.

“He always called them ‘Woo Woo’ trucks,” said his mom, Myrna Hallman. It was a surprise to nobody when Rick followed his dad’s path and became a fire fighter.

Rick became a fire fighter, a paramedic and a 911 dispatcher in multiple Gratiot County departments. He loved his job and he loved changing peoples lives.

However, in 2019, Rick’s own job would change his life. At 33, he began experiencing health complications. He soon got a doctor’s opinion.

“The doctor kind of just blew it off for a while because he was just 33 years of age,” said Chuck.

Unsatisfied with his appointment, Rick saw another doctor for a second opinion.

Two days later, Rick underwent his first round of cancer treatment. He was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer, a disease that on average is found in men more than twice his age.

For three years, Rick underwent treatment. His parents said not once did his bravery waver but neither did his love for helping people.

“He just did not want to give up,” said Chuck. “He would have his cancer treatments and then go to work. He worked up to a week before his death, when they went into hospice.”

After a brave three year fight, Rick lost his battle to cancer in August 2021 at just 36 years old. He left behind his wife and four children.

During his final months, Rick spent his time spreading awareness, urging others to be advocates for their health. He wanted everyone to listen to their bodies and know the warning signs.

On Sept. 8-11, the Hallmans - along with ‘Neighbors United’ - will walk 140 miles across the state for their fourth annual Walk for the Red fundraiser. The walk aims at bringing awareness to firefighters with cancer. The Hallmans said the walk is one more way they can help save the lives of others.

The 140 mile Walk for the Red starts Thursday, September 8. The walk will make a stop on Lansing, Saturday, September 10. They will start their walk through Lansing at the old Sears location at Frandor.

Anybody can join their walk- they tell News 10 the more the merrier.

Money raised will be given to families impacted by cancer. You can donate here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.