Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after drugs were discovered during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post found methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA during a traffic stop.

Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of MDMA.

