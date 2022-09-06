Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after drugs were discovered during a traffic stop.
According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post found methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA during a traffic stop.
Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of MDMA.
