Michigan State Police: 2 arrested after guns found during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop Tuesday resulted in “more guns off the street,” police said.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of two guns.

Police said a 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm; and a 36-year-old suspect was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

