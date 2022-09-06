Michigan State Police: 2 arrested after guns found during traffic stop

A Sept. 6, 2022 traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two people.
A Sept. 6, 2022 traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two people.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop Tuesday resulted in “more guns off the street,” police said.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of two guns.

Police said a 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm; and a 36-year-old suspect was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing's Old Town Temple Building is nearing the completion of renovations.
Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October
LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
A Michigan State Police Trooper attempted to use stops sticks, but the suspect rammed trooper’s...
Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
Michigan State Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman from Lansing...
Traffic stop in Bath leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

Latest News

Capital Area Humane Society announces free pet vaccine clinic dates
Capital Area Humane Society announces free pet vaccine clinic dates
Michigan prepares for new COVID variant booster vaccine
Michigan prepares for new COVID variant booster vaccine
Your Health: Pain medications could cause more harm than good
Michigan prepares for new COVID variant booster vaccine
Michigan prepares for new COVID variant booster vaccine
Studio 10 Tidbits
September was originally the 7th month