Michigan State Police: 2 arrested after guns found during traffic stop
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop Tuesday resulted in “more guns off the street,” police said.
According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of two guns.
Police said a 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm; and a 36-year-old suspect was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.
Read next:
- Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop
- Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field
- Cedar Point’s record breaking rollercoaster to be retired
- Crash between 2 motorcycles kills 1 in Barry County
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.