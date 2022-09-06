Lugnuts Finishing Up 26th Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts will complete their 26th season this week with a six game home series against the Dayton Dragons. Tuesday through Saturday games begin at 7:05pm and the season finale is set for 1:10pm. The Lugnuts will miss the Midwest League playoffs. The 2023 schedule of 132 games is available on the team’s website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.