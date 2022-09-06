Lugnuts Finishing Up 26th Season

By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts will complete their 26th season this week with a six game home series against the Dayton Dragons. Tuesday through Saturday games begin at 7:05pm and the season finale is set for 1:10pm. The Lugnuts will miss the Midwest League playoffs. The 2023 schedule of 132 games is available on the team’s website.

