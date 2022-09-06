Now Desk: Uvalde elementary not reopening, a ‘Doomsday Glacier’ sparks concern

Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at the day’s forecast as the work week kicks off.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning, including students and staff not returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, a stabbing suspect found dead while his accomplice remains at large, and a glacier causing concern for experts. Plus we’ll have what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 6, 2022

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1881
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1962
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1922
  • Jackson Record Low: 35º 1962

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing's Old Town Temple Building is nearing the completion of renovations.
Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
A Michigan State Police Trooper attempted to use stops sticks, but the suspect rammed trooper’s...
Driver rams trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
Michigan State Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman from Lansing...
Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

Latest News

A trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County.
Driver rams trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top headlines of the morning
Now Desk: Uvalde elementary not reopening, a ‘Doomsday Glacier’ sparks concern
LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
Some Sun At Times Today