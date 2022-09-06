Now Desk: Sun returns this afternoon and an update on a missing Tennessee jogger

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how much sun we’ll be seeing this first full week of September.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how much sun we'll be seeing this first full week of September.

Then we’ll talk about the top headlines of the afternoon, including the body of a missing jogger in Tennessee that has been found and what the suspect is being charged with, an earthquake strikes China, Apple’s rumored releases, and an old favorite returns to McDonald’s. Plus we’ll have what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 6, 2022

  • Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
  • Lansing Record High: 97° 1881
  • Lansing Record Low: 34° 1962
  • Jackson Record High: 95º 1922
  • Jackson Record Low: 35º 1962

