Now Desk: Sun returns this afternoon and an update on a missing Tennessee jogger
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how much sun we’ll be seeing this first full week of September.
Then we’ll talk about the top headlines of the afternoon, including the body of a missing jogger in Tennessee that has been found and what the suspect is being charged with, an earthquake strikes China, Apple’s rumored releases, and an old favorite returns to McDonald’s. Plus we’ll have what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Some sun returns this afternoon
- Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
- Health officials encourage people to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters
- Son of Lori Vallow arrested and charged with rape, police say
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 6, 2022
- Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
- Lansing Record High: 97° 1881
- Lansing Record Low: 34° 1962
- Jackson Record High: 95º 1922
- Jackson Record Low: 35º 1962
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.