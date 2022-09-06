Lansing’s Durant Park closing in on $60,000 fundraising goal

The donations are being led by a group of supporters for the park called the Friends of Durant Park.
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A park in Lansing will soon be able to hold concerts and plays. Durant Park is more than $20,000 away from completing a fundraising goal of $60,000. The money raised will go to a permeant stage in the city park.

Supporters of the park want the stage as a means to have more activities in the park.

“We want more activities to happen here, on a more regular basis, we want more people to learn about this historic park that was given to the city of Lansing by Billy Durant,” said Friends of Durant Park President Diane Sanborn, who said she started raising money for the park by writing grants on Jan. 1.

But the project to build a stage started nearly two-and-a half years ago. The stage will also be handicap accessible.

The group so far has raised $150 of their $10,000 goal. The group has until Sept. 30 to raise the remaining money for it to be matched by Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

If the $10,000 goal is met, then MDEC will match the $10,000 raised to complete the group’s fundraising.

