Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field

(Eaton County Sheriff)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing from a vehicle and running from police.

Tuesday morning, Eaton County Deputies were notified by a resident who saw a man trying to steal from a car. When police arrived, the suspect had a head start and ran away from the scene.

Officials said he fled into a field where he remained in hiding.

To help track the suspect, State Trooper Morrow and his K-9 partner “Milo” from Hometown Security Team was called in for assistance.

After 2 hours of searching, authorities said the suspect was found and tried running away but was caught shortly after. He was arrested and sent to Eaton County Jail.

