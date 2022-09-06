Eaton County man arrested after hiding from police in a field
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in custody after allegedly stealing from a vehicle and running from police.
Tuesday morning, Eaton County Deputies were notified by a resident who saw a man trying to steal from a car. When police arrived, the suspect had a head start and ran away from the scene.
Officials said he fled into a field where he remained in hiding.
To help track the suspect, State Trooper Morrow and his K-9 partner “Milo” from Hometown Security Team was called in for assistance.
After 2 hours of searching, authorities said the suspect was found and tried running away but was caught shortly after. He was arrested and sent to Eaton County Jail.
