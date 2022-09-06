Dish looking for horror film fanatic to watch 13 Stephen King films

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dish is on the hunt for a horror movie fanatic who is brave enough to watch 13 Stephen King films.

If you cannot get enough of being scared; this may be something for you. USDish will be hosting its third Stephen King movie marathon. The company will be looking for a horror film fanatic to watch thirteen films based on King’s books. The guinea pig will receive $1,300 in payment. Dish will select a winner by the end of September.

According to the Dish website, “one lucky (or unlucky) fan will get a swag bag with a value of $350 to make this trip down Derry, Maine well worth it.”

Dish said that they plan to help whoever is selected by providing “a survival kit with a blanket, popcorn, candy, and some Stephen King paraphernalia to set the stage for what is sure to be a terrifying experience.”

A Fitbit will also be provided to watch over the viewer’s heartrate.

Hopefuls can apply on the dish website.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.