Crash between 2 motorcycles kills 1 in Barry County

PRAIRIEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision between two motorcycles killed a 32-year-old man Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 4:15 near the intersection of Milo and Parker roads. Police said two motorcyclists were traveling westbound on Milo Road and when one slowed down to turn onto Parker Road, they were rear-ended by the other motorcyclist. The crash caused both riders to fall from their bikes.

Police said Nicholas Probol, a 32-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist who was rear-ended, also a 32-year-old man from Grand Rapids, is expected to survive their injuries.

Police said it’s unknown if helmets were worn at the time, or if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The roadway was closed for several hours following the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

