Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 15,854 new cases, 83 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 2,786,213 cases and 38,121 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped again Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,854 new cases of COVID and 83 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,265 cases per day, a decrease from the average of 2,737 last week.

State totals now sit at 2,786,213 cases and 38,121 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,102 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 1,030 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 20.25%, a slight decrease from the 20.31%, the week prior.

The next update will be Sept. 13.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County15,616201213.6
Eaton County25,727400229.4
Ingham County61,899772200.8
Jackson County38,857560216.4
Shiawassee County16,074218227.5

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing's Old Town Temple Building is nearing the completion of renovations.
Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October
LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
A Michigan State Police Trooper attempted to use stops sticks, but the suspect rammed trooper’s...
Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
Michigan State Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman from Lansing...
Traffic stop in Bath leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

Latest News

SDF
Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses
We are just a week away from the kickoff of another Chiefs football season, as the team takes...
Chiefs Kingdom pumped as season is just one week away
The updated boosters fight two strains of the coronavirus: the original strain and the BA.4 and...
US continues to grapple with COVID deaths as updated boosters launched
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle
ISP: Evansville man leads troopers on chase, crashes motorcycle