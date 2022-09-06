Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 15,854 new cases, 83 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped again Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,854 new cases of COVID and 83 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,265 cases per day, a decrease from the average of 2,737 last week.

State totals now sit at 2,786,213 cases and 38,121 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,102 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 1,030 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 20.25%, a slight decrease from the 20.31%, the week prior.

The next update will be Sept. 13.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 15,616 201 213.6 Eaton County 25,727 400 229.4 Ingham County 61,899 772 200.8 Jackson County 38,857 560 216.4 Shiawassee County 16,074 218 227.5

