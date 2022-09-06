Capital Area Humane Society announces free pet vaccine clinic dates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society (CAHS) will host a free pet vaccine clinic at the CAHS Space and Neuter Clinic.

The organization said on Facebook that the free clinics are for both dogs and cats. The clinics are designed to help pet parents who are experiencing financial challenges. The first clinic is on Tuesday Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can check out the full schedule and where to get your pet a free vaccine on the CAHS Facebook page.

