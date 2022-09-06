Big Ten Network To Unveil Basketball Schedules

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Network will unveil conference basketball schedules on air later this week. The women’s schedule will be released at noon Wednesday and the men’s schedule a day later. Analysis will be available on the network’s social media pages via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

