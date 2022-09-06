Big Ten Network To Unveil Basketball Schedules

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) shoots against Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Davis is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference, announced Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, FIle)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten Network will unveil conference basketball schedules on air later this week. The women’s schedule will be released at noon Wednesday and the men’s schedule a day later. Analysis will be available on the network’s social media pages via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

