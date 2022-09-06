2 men arrested for stealing $3,700 worth of LEGOs, police say

The Miami Township Police Department said two men were caught stealing $3,700 worth of LEGOs.
The Miami Township Police Department said two men were caught stealing $3,700 worth of LEGOs.(Miami Township Police Facebook)
By Jared Goffinet and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Two men were arrested Monday after stealing $3,700 worth of LEGOs from two Meijer supermarket locations in Ohio, according to police.

The Miami Township Police Department said Jeremy Bradbury and David Jackson were caught stealing $1,700 worth of LEGOs from one Meijer store.

Police found an additional $2,000 worth of LEGOs in the suspects’ vehicle, which officers said was stolen earlier in the day from another Meijer store.

Bradbury and Jackson were booked into the Clermont County Jail.

Jeremy Bradbury (left) and David Jackson (right) were booked into the Clermont County Jail.
Jeremy Bradbury (left) and David Jackson (right) were booked into the Clermont County Jail.(Clermont County Jail)

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing's Old Town Temple Building is nearing the completion of renovations.
Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October
LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and...
Lansing motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving
Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist leads the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk.
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
A Michigan State Police Trooper attempted to use stops sticks, but the suspect rammed trooper’s...
Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
Michigan State Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman from Lansing...
Traffic stop in Bath leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canada police surround home in search for stabbing suspect
FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19...
EXPLAINER: Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no.
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral,...
New UK leader promises to tackle energy crisis, economy