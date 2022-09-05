WATCH: A New Era for MSU Hockey

New head coach Adam Nightingale wants to create a new identity for his team
By Kellan Buddy and Joey Ellis
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State drops the puck on their new season in less than a month.

As Joey Ellis reports, new head coach Adam Nightingale wants to create a new identity for his team.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red pinecone
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
Lansing residents celebrate Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large

Latest News

Tigers OF Riley Greene throws a pair of sunglasses to a fan who'd dropped them during the...
Tigers’ Riley Greene saves fan’s sunglasses
Lugnuts combine for 3rd No-Hitter in team history
Jacoby Windmon
MSU’s Jacoby Windmon wins Walter Camp DPOW
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Tucker: Spartans didn’t back down Friday
MSU volleyball is 6-0 for the first time since 2012.
MSU Volleyball takes 6-0 record on the road