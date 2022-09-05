WATCH: A New Era for MSU Hockey
New head coach Adam Nightingale wants to create a new identity for his team
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State drops the puck on their new season in less than a month.
As Joey Ellis reports, new head coach Adam Nightingale wants to create a new identity for his team.
