WATCH LIVE: Coach Tucker talks status of Snow, Henderson

By Joey Ellis and Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media following Friday’s 35-13 win over Western Michigan University to open the 2022-23 season.

As expected, Tucker gave an update on the status of Darius Snow and Xavier Henderson and their injuries. Questions of the two dominated the weekend as both being sidelined would be a massive loss for the Spartans with Snow being the top tackler and Henderson leading the defense.

During the press conference, Tucker stated that junior linebacker Snow is out for the rest of the season while Henderson is sidelined for the time being.

The Spartans are back at it on Saturday, Sept. 10, hosting Akron at Spartan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Watch live and follow our Joey Ellis as he live-tweets from East Lansing HERE.

