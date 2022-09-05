WATCH LIVE: Coach Tucker talks status of Snow, Henderson

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker speaks with the media following Friday’s 35-13 win over Western Michigan University to open the 2022-23 season.

As expected, Tucker gave an update on the status of Darius Snow and Xavier Henderson and their injuries. Questions of the two dominated the weekend as both being sidelined would be a massive loss for the Spartans with Snow being the top tackler and Henderson leading the defense.

During the press conference, Tucker stated that junior linebacker Snow is out for the rest of the season while Henderson is sidelined for the time being.

The Spartans are back at it on Saturday, Sept. 10, hosting Akron at Spartan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

Mel Tucker says junior linebacker Darius Snow is out for the season. Xavier Henderson is “sore, but he’ll be ready when he’s ready”. Huge hit to the linebacker room. — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) September 5, 2022

