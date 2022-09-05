Tucker: Spartans didn’t back down Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State started their season off with a big 35-13 win over Western Michigan.

Despite the score, it wasn’t the smoothest win; the Spartans started slow in both halves.

Head Coach Mel Tucker was proud of his team for not giving up, even when adversity reared its ugly head.

“There’s gonna be momentum swings in the game no matter who you play,” Tucker said. “How do you get the momentum back? You get the momentum back by executing one play at a time.

“I didn’t see frustration to the point where we couldn’t function..we stayed together we kept shopping. When you do that, you get the momentum back.

“There was no flinching, you know, it wasn’t there was no one looking around saying, oh, here we go. It was none of that. They’re responding to adversity.

“I thought you know coming out game one, you know at home, and seeing us be able to do that...I was encouraged by that.”

Michigan State looks to stay undefeated when Akron comes to town Saturday at 4:00 P.M.

