Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

Michigan State Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman from Lansing...
Michigan State Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 33-year-old woman from Lansing for multiple offenses.(MSP First District Twitter)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”

Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested.

The woman was arrested and lodged for:

  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Felon in possession of a firearm
  • Open alcohol in a vehicle
  • Driving while license suspended

