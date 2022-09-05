Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more
Published: Sep. 5, 2022
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”
Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested.
The woman was arrested and lodged for:
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Open alcohol in a vehicle
- Driving while license suspended
