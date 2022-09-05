Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”

Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested.

The woman was arrested and lodged for:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Felon in possession of a firearm

Open alcohol in a vehicle

Driving while license suspended

