Tigers’ Riley Greene saves fan’s sunglasses

DETROIT (WILX) - Sometimes the best part about being in the front row is being able to interact with your favorite athletes.

There’s also a risk of losing a personal belonging to the field of play.

Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene helped a fan by returning their sunglasses that had been dropped onto the warning track Sunday in the Tigers’ 3-2 loss to Kansas City.

