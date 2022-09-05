Spartans Finish Tied for Eighth Place at the Fighting Irish Classic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (MSU Athletics) - East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State’s men’s golf team shot an even-par 280 in the final round of play and finished tied for eighth place among 15 teams at the Fighting Irish Classic, hosted by Notre Dame at the Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Ind.

The Spartans finished the two-day, 54-hole tournament with a score of 4-over par 844 and tied for eighth with Kansas after entering the final day of play in 11th place.

Florida led from start to finish and fired a 21-under par 819, finishing one shot ahead of second place Georgia Southern (20-under par 820) and two ahead of third place North Carolina (19-under par 821). Notre Dame finished in fourth at 16-under par 824 and Colorado placed fifth at 7-under par 833.

Senior Drew Hackett, a transfer from UNC Wilmington playing in his first event for the Spartans, was the team’s top finisher, tying for 26th place at even-par 210. Hackett was tied for 34th place entering the final round closed with an even-par 80.

Fifth year Troy Taylor II and sophomore Ashton McCulloch tied for 32nd place with scores of 1-over par 211. Taylor shot a 1-over par 71 in Monday’s final round, while McCulloch, who had been tied for 56th place entering Monday, fired the team’s best round of the tournament with a 4-under par 66.

Junior August Meekhof, who had been the top finisher for MSU in the first two rounds, shot a 3-ovper 73 in the final 18 and finished tied for 37th place at 2-over par 212.

Senior Bradley Smithson shot a 6-over par 76 on Monday and tied for 73rd place at 13-over par 223.

Michigan State is back in action next week, playing in the Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minn. on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Monday, Sept. 12.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.