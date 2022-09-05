Projects paused for holiday traffic across Mid-Michigan

Statewide, 96 out of the 162 projects were suspended through Tuesday morning
By Claudia Sella
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early Monday evening saw many Michiganders still making their way home after celebrating Labor Day up north.

Those drivers still had to navigate construction zones across Mid-Michigan. That included from Mason to the Jackson County line.

News 10 was in Olive Township at the rest stop along US-127 as the holiday weekend came to an end.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) removed traffic cones and orange barrels to the side in most of the state’s construction zones for the holiday weekend.

Statewide, 96 out of the 162 projects were suspended through Tuesday morning, allowing holiday travelers to avoid some delays brought on by construction.

Now MDOT officials are urging people driving near or in construction zones to slow down. Officials want people to drive with just one purpose: to get to their destination safely.

While many construction zones have been suspended until Tuesday, slower speed limits are still enforced in these areas.

