Portion of Grand Ave closing for a week

North Grand Avenue between East Shiawassee Street and East Saginaw Street in Lansing will be...
North Grand Avenue between East Shiawassee Street and East Saginaw Street in Lansing will be closed starting Tuesday, September 6.(KEYC Photo/Marissa Voss)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday morning, North Grand Avenue between East Shiawassee Street and East Saginaw Street in Lansing will be closed.

The location runs alongside the Adado-Riverfront Park. The city is closing that portion of Grand Avenue at 7 a.m. for a water main project.

The closure is expected to last for about a week, until approximately 5:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13.

Northbound Detour:
  • West on Shiawassee Street
  • North on Capitol Avenue
  • East on Saginaw Street to Grand Avenue
Southbound Detour:
  • East on Saginaw Street
  • South on Cedar Street
  • West on Shiawassee Street to Grand Avenue

