Portion of Grand Ave closing for a week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Tuesday morning, North Grand Avenue between East Shiawassee Street and East Saginaw Street in Lansing will be closed.

The location runs alongside the Adado-Riverfront Park. The city is closing that portion of Grand Avenue at 7 a.m. for a water main project.

The closure is expected to last for about a week, until approximately 5:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13.

Northbound Detour:

West on Shiawassee Street

North on Capitol Avenue

East on Saginaw Street to Grand Avenue

Southbound Detour:

East on Saginaw Street

South on Cedar Street

West on Shiawassee Street to Grand Avenue

