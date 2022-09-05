In My View: Waverly among unbeaten high school teams

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At Labor Day high school football teams have played two games, with12 teams unbeaten in the greater Lansing area.

The surprise team to me is Waverly. Two wins, zero losses for the first time in 20 years, and this team looks like it may have the talent to make the playoffs.

We knew DeWitt and Portland would be good again, but I’d add to the local list off what I’ve seen Grand Ledge, Mason, East Lansing, Haslett and Williamston.

All may well be in the districts of the state tournaments over the next seven Friday nights of the regular season, with the schools all now in session and Labor Day out of the way.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Red pinecone
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
Lansing residents celebrate Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say
A toddler has died after shooting himself in north St. Louis City on Wednesday.
1-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large

Latest News

In My View: Tigers’ upcoming schedule shows why pro baseball making changes
In My View: Let’s not get too excited about NFL prospects
In My View: Former Lansing Catholic quarterback cut, could still re-sign
In My View: For better or worse, Lions season will revolve around Goff