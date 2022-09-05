In My View: Waverly among unbeaten high school teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At Labor Day high school football teams have played two games, with12 teams unbeaten in the greater Lansing area.

The surprise team to me is Waverly. Two wins, zero losses for the first time in 20 years, and this team looks like it may have the talent to make the playoffs.

We knew DeWitt and Portland would be good again, but I’d add to the local list off what I’ve seen Grand Ledge, Mason, East Lansing, Haslett and Williamston.

All may well be in the districts of the state tournaments over the next seven Friday nights of the regular season, with the schools all now in session and Labor Day out of the way.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.