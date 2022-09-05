MSU’s Ozan Baris advances in U.S. Open Juniors

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. (WILX) - Michigan State Freshman tennis star Ozan Baris came inches from qualifying for the U.S. Open, but lost in the semifinals at Kalamazoo Nationals.

Sunday, he qualified for the round of 32 at the U.S. Open Juniors with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Constantinos Koshis at Flushing Meadows.

He’ll play Tuesday against Swiss phenom Killian Feldpausch, who bested Baris in this year’s Australian Open.

