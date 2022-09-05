MSU’s Jacoby Windmon wins Walter Camp DPOW

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State senior defensive lineman/linebacker Jacoby Windmon was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday.

A transfer from UNLV, Windmon had a spectacular debut as a Spartan in MSU’s 35-13 season-opening win over Western Michigan last Friday night in Spartan Stadium. The New Orleans native recorded a career-high four sacks (17 yards), including a forced fumble, and had seven tackles overall while starting at defensive end.

Windmon’s four sacks tied for the second most in school history (school record: five by Travis Davis vs. Ohio State in 1987) and were the most sacks in a game by a Spartan since Matthias Askew had four against Western Michigan in 2003. Julian Peterson (Ohio State, 1998), Kelly Quinn (Northwestern, 1984) and Rich Saul (Iowa, 1969) are the only other Spartans to record four sacks in a single game.

“He did a good job – I just talked to him a minute ago, and I mean, he’s hungry, he just wants to get better,” said MSU head coach Mel Tucker following the game. “You just gotta love him. We identified him in camp, and in the spring as well, as one of our best pass rushers, maybe our best pass rusher. And pass rushers are hard to find, right? And so, you always have to be able to affect the quarterback. You have to be able to stop the run and affect the quarterback with rush and coverage.

“He’s playing linebacker for us and we asked him if he would play defensive end a couple weeks ago, you know, anything for the team, and we thought he’d be able to get pressure on the quarterback. And he still plays linebacker as well, but it just goes to show what type of team guy he is. And obviously, he had a high-level production today in terms of sack production.”

“My role is whatever is best for the team,” said Windmon in the post-game press conference. “Coach made the adjustment for me to go and play defensive end and I was all for it. I just do whatever is best for the team and whatever it takes to win.”

Windmon posted 169 career tackles in three seasons at UNLV (2019-21), adding 18.5 TFLs (100 yards), 12.0 sacks (85 yards), four pass break-ups and three forced fumbles in 30 career games for the Rebels in 19 starts. He earned All-Mountain West honors twice (second team in 2021; honorable mention in 2020) before transferring to Michigan State in January 2022.

“It was a great opportunity to get out there, going out there doing what we love and do best,” said Windmon on playing his first game in Spartan Stadium wearing the Green and White. “I couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere from the fans. It was exciting to go out there and get a win with my brothers and continue to stack these wins and play one game at a time, one week at a time.”

Last season, Spartan running back Kenneth Walker III was named the Maxwell Award National Offensive Player of the Week in his first game as a Spartan after transferring from Wake Forest, as the 2021 Doak Walker Award winner ran for 264 yards and four TDs in his MSU debut at Northwestern.

Michigan State returns to action Saturday, Sept. 10 to play Akron in Spartan Stadium at 4 p.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

