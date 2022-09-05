MSU Volleyball takes 6-0 record on the road

They’re 6-0 for the first time since 2012, when they started 12-0
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 5, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s volleyball team has a tough test ahead of them.

Friday and Saturday, they’ll take their 6-0 record to North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels as well as Duke.

They’re 6-0 for the first time since 2012, when they started 12-0.

Head Coach Leah Johnson says they players are growing more independent.

“I think the players took more responsibility and their position roles versus waiting to be fed information,” she said. “Again that comes with our inexperience. It also comes with new systems all the way around like this is just part of that transition. And so we’re getting better each point.”

