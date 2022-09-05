Motorcyclist arrested at home for reckless driving

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police say there is one less reckless driver on the streets.

LPD says nightshift officers saw a motorcyclist traveling at speeds more than 100 mph and running red lights. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to stop.

Following a short investigation, officers were able to find an address where the suspect lived and waited in the area for him to return.

The suspect was arrested for reckless driving and the motorcycle was impounded.

