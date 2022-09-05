LIVE: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Canada’s manhunt continues, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10 Now Desk as we preview what’s coming up on News 10 at 6 p.m., including the continuing manhunt across Canada and what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has to say of the tragedy, and 25 Americans have been added to Russia’s “Stop List.”
Plus Kellan Buddy previews what the News 10 Sports team is working on, including the latest from Mel Tucker on Spartan injuries and we preview the Game of the Week.
More:
Return to sunshine and 80s on the way
Biden assails ‘Trumpies’ in Labor Day battleground pitches
Coach Tucker talks status of Snow, Henderson
Driver rams trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
ALMANAC INFORMATION for September 5, 2022
- Average High: 77º Average Low 55º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1881
- Lansing Record Low: 34° 1997
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1925
- Jackson Record Low: 40º 1984
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.