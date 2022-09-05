Holt, Grand Ledge will battle for “The Jack” in WILX’s Game of the Week

The Jack is a lunchbox trophy named after a former Grand Ledge football player and coach for both teams
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Our Week 2 Game of the Week lived up to the hype with Dewitt’s thrilling win over Portland.

The Holt Rams (0-2) and Grand Ledge Comets (2-0) hope to keep the entertainment going.

Friday, they’ll battle for “The Jack,” a lunchbox trophy named after Jack Rarick, a former Grand Ledge football player and coach for both teams.

The Rams are coming off another trophy game, a 35-12 loss to Mason in the South Cedar Street Bowl.

Grand Ledge is coming off a thrilling 29-28 OT win over Jackson.

