Holt, Grand Ledge will battle for “The Jack” in WILX’s Game of the Week

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Our Week 2 Game of the Week lived up to the hype with Dewitt’s thrilling win over Portland.

The Holt Rams (0-2) and Grand Ledge Comets (2-0) hope to keep the entertainment going.

Friday, they’ll battle for “The Jack,” a lunchbox trophy named after Jack Rarick, a former Grand Ledge football player and coach for both teams.

The Rams are coming off another trophy game, a 35-12 loss to Mason in the South Cedar Street Bowl.

Grand Ledge is coming off a thrilling 29-28 OT win over Jackson.

