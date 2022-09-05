Farmers say this apple crop is the best in years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every fall, Michiganders look forward to visiting their local apple orchards. This year, orchard owners expect an excellent season for apples and the community to come and enjoy.

“We have a really great crop of apples coming, much bigger than last season. Last season’s crop was a little smaller than usual. but this year we had great weather all spring and we’ve gotten some rain in the last few weeks so it’s gonna shape up to be a really great apple crop in Michigan this year,” said Brian Phillips, co-president of Phillips Orchard and Cider Mill.

Brian Phillips said his orchard north of Saint Johns got through the spring season with no frost and good weather for pollination, setting up a successful harvest season.

“Sometimes apples do get into a biannual cycle where they like to have a heavy crop one year and a lighter crop the next and as apple growers, we try to manage that to balance it out,” Phillips said.

Phillips said it’s been quite a while since there’s been an apple crop this large in Michigan.

While apple picking season is in the fall, Phillips said they work hard all year to prepare a good harvest.

“We take New Year’s Day off and on the second of January, we start pruning the trees. So we have to prune branches off the trees all winter long,” said Phillips.

Even with the weather cooperating, the orchard faced a big challenge, trying to find employees.

“Getting skilled harvest people has been more challenging and it took us a little longer than normal to get some people lined up for this year,” Phillips said. “It’s become more challenging as the years go by, but we keep plugging away.”

The Michigan Apple Committee expects farmers to harvest more than 29 million bushels of apples this season, which means there will be plenty for people to come and enjoy.

