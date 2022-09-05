Camping season comes to a close in Mid-Michigan

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The smell of campfires, grilling, and s’mores filled the Sleepy-Hollow campground in Clinton County this Labor Day weekend.

Summer came to an end and families spent their final days camping and getting out in nature. Camper Cheryl Boshaw said it’s all about making memories.

“I love to cook! I love standing in front of my griddle and cooking for everyone, we had a big Mexican dinner yesterday,” said Boshaw. “Everybody brought stuff, and just like to cook and hang out.”

The Boshaw-Benette family has been at Sleepy-Hollow since Thursday.

During the weekend, the Mid-Michigan area experienced temperatures as high as 90 degrees. It then dropped to fall-like weather, with temperatures in the high 50′s.

Camper Toni Moore said the cooler temperatures set the mood for the fall season.

“Temperatures are comfortable, you still have a little bit of summer left but again it’s nice, it’s cool, and the humidity is not as high.”

The weekend was filled with activities like kayaking, arts, crafts, and smores for over 200 people to enjoy.

Park Ranger Michelle Trowbridge said after a packed camping season, the ending is bittersweet.

“It is mixed emotions here, you know it has been a long busy season, so it is going to be nice to relax a bit a little, but it is also sad to know that the camping season has ended,” said Trowbridge.

Even though summer has come to an end that just means more memories will be made this fall. Sleepy Hollows offers camping throughout October ending with a Halloween in Sleepy Hollow on Oct. 8.

