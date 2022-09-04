Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The redevelopment of the Temple Building in Lansing’s Old Town has its completion date on the horizon.

The former two-story church is being turned into a five-story mixed-use development and will have 31-apartments as well as an office space.

Michigan Capital CEO Eric Hanna is in charge of the project and expects the more than $10 million project will help kickstart more development in the community.

”We view this building as a further impediment into developing the neighborhood because it’s so conspicuous, that if we didn’t address it as a vacant building, the land and buildings around it would struggle to get the kind of redevelopment that you want to see,” said Hanna.

The building was originally a church and was built in 1917. It later became a club, theater, and home of the “Lansing Makers Network”.

Construction is expected to be “substantially complete in October,” said Hanna, in a text message. “The building will then go through several weeks of shakedown.” Building shakedowns include testing all building systems and appliances and ensuring any defects from construction are fixed, said Hanna, the shakedown will be complete “before we open leasing activity.”

Hanna said he expects Michigan Community Capital will move in by Oct. 1. and he does not anticipate “to move residents in until early December.”

