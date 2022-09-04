Lansing residents celebrate Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chicken lovers were treated to an event all weekend at the annual Michigan Chicken Wing Festival.

Residents got to satisfy the appetite of a mouth-watering event which happened during the 2022 Labor Day weekend. Not only did they have dozens of flavors, but they also had sweet treats, games for the entire family, and live music.

Founder Shirley Carter-Powell said that the event was more about the people than the food.

“It was not just about chicken wings, it’s an opportunity for other vendors to show their culinary skills and their foods,” said Carter-Powell.

A portion of the proceeds raised from the event will benefit Against All Odds Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that supports cancer survivors.

Carter-Powell said the money will be put back into the community.

“We provide families, those that are disabled, those that are living in shelters-homeless, those that are low-income everything from clothing to personal care items,” said Carter-Powell.

As for the people behind the scenes like cooks and vendors, they said their favorite part was bringing people together.

“Just the different people, the different cultures you know just the way people are, different people in general,” said Co-Owner of Tender Bonez Monique Stevenson.

In 2022, the wing festival had 22 assorted flavors, beer, and wine tent, as well as dunk tanks for kids. Although there were no vegan wings this year, they provided vegetarian dishes.

