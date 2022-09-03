Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says

The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.
The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.(WGCL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service acknowledges an error that inadvertently exposed taxpayer information on the web.

The admission Friday involves as many as 120,000 individuals who filed a 990-T form that nonprofit organizations often use.

The IRS form is to report unrelated business income.

Agency officials said they have removed the files from public view on its website and will be contacting those affected directly.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Treasury Department planned to notify Congress about the accidental disclosure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red pinecone
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
Lansing police say alcohol is a factor behind a car crashing into the Tin Can in downtown...
Alcohol believed to be a factor after driver crashes into Lansing bar
Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
Grand Ledge Meijer reopens after police take knife-wielding man into custody
US fines Waterford business $10M for sales of emission ‘defeat devices’
Driver in hospital after Eaton County crash

Latest News

Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Injuries, destruction reported in Northern California blaze
Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer...
First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight
A man from Saginaw was hospitalized after a crash on I-94 on Sept. 2, 2022.
Michigan State Police: Man swerving to avoid semi truck results in crash on I-94
Lansing businesses struggle due to construction
Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes