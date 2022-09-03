McNamara unhappy after No. 8 Michigan beats Colorado St 51-7

McNamara finished 9 of 18 for 136 yards
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA football game against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance that was made moot by a dominant defense as No. 8 Michigan routed Colorado State 51-7 Saturday.

The Big Ten championship winning quarterback started the opener and is scheduled to sit at the beginning of the Hawaii game next week when J.J. McCarthy gets a shot to take the first snap.

McNamara started 1 of 5 and finished 9 of 18 for 136 yards.

McCarthy made the most of his limited opportunity to play, running for a 20-yard score and going 4 of 4 for 30 yards through the air.

