Drug bust: Officers seize $4.2 million in cocaine at U.S.-Mexico border

Customs and Border Protection officers seized $4.2 million in cocaine at an international...
Customs and Border Protection officers seized $4.2 million in cocaine at an international bridge in Texas.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) - Officers at the U.S.-Mexico border say they busted another large cocaine shipment attempting to enter the country this week.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, field operation officers at a port of entry in Laredo seized cocaine valued at $4.2 million within a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.

“Our frontline officers have displayed an unparalleled commitment to CBP’s priority border security mission, seizing a fourth significant cocaine load in the cargo environment this week,” said Laredo Port of Entry Director Alberto Flores.

Authorities said Tuesday’s bust was at the World Trade Bridge and involved a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of plastic ethylene sheets. Officers referred the tractor-trailer for a secondary inspection, where 209 packages containing 545 pounds of alleged cocaine were discovered.

The agency said the narcotics had an estimated street value of $4.2 million.

“These seizures illustrate the gravity of the narcotics threat we are facing and the effective application of CBP officer inspections experience, resources and technology,” Flores said.

The narcotics were seized and officials said the incident was under further investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red pinecone
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
US fines Waterford business $10M for sales of emission ‘defeat devices’
Lansing police say alcohol is a factor behind a car crashing into the Tin Can in downtown...
Alcohol believed to be a factor after driver crashes into Lansing bar
12 Search warrants executed in Jackson County resulted in the seizure of cash, drugs and weapons.
Cash, drugs, weapons seized in massive Jackson County police operation
A man from Saginaw was hospitalized after a crash on I-94 on Sept. 2, 2022.
Michigan State Police: Man swerving to avoid semi truck results in crash on I-94

Latest News

NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers...
Artemis launch scrubbed for 2nd time
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Trending cooler for the rest of the Labor Day weekend
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while...
Border Patrol: 9 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas