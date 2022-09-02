WILX Launches New Fall Line-up & Daytime News Program, NBC Daily

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, WILX’s new daytime fall line-up will include NBC News Daily, a brand new one-hour, innovative, midday NBC News program featuring live reports on national and international news events and the “most talked about” stories of the day. You can also expect timely, relevant Consumer, Financial and Health segments. This new hourlong program will be anchored by the teams of Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

Additionally, WILX will feature a brand new fast-paced series called iCRIME, featuring crimes from across the country that have been captured by people on their smartphones. Elizabeth Vargas, Emmy and Peabody award winning journalist, takes you on a dramatic and unpredictable ride viewing raw, live footage of actual crimes as they unfold. Her interviews detailing the chaotic events and harrowing stories of victims, witnesses, law enforcement and the videographers themselves are riveting. Two episodes of iCRIME will air weekdays on WILX 1:00PM - 1: 30PM and 1:30PM - 2:00PM

WILX Daytime Fall Line-up

11:00 AM News 10 Today with Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday

12:00 PM NBC News Daily

1:00 PM iCRIMES

2:00 PM The Rachel Ray Show

3:00 PM The Kelly Clarkson Show

4:00 PM Funny You Should Ask

4:30 PM Jeopardy! II

5:00 PM News 10 with David Andrews, Ann Emmerich, Andy Provenzano & Tim Staudt

(Days of our Lives will be exclusively streaming on Peacock beginning September 12, 2022. You can find more information here or call the Days of our Lives Customer Care Hotline at 855-597-1827.)

NBC Primetime Fall Line-up on WILX

NBC Primetime Fall 2022 (image)

