Williamston now 2-0 with road win over Lansing Catholic

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Williamston came up with 2 interceptions to stop Lansing Catholic drives deep in Hornets’ territory and senior Alex Petersburg rushed for 75 yards and rushed for 111 more as Williamston shutout Lansing Catholic 22-0. 

The loss dropped the Cougars to 0-and-2 for the first time in 9 years.  

Williamston moves to 2-and-0 and outgained the Cougars with 306 total yards to 136.

