Williamston now 2-0 with road win over Lansing Catholic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Williamston came up with 2 interceptions to stop Lansing Catholic drives deep in Hornets’ territory and senior Alex Petersburg rushed for 75 yards and rushed for 111 more as Williamston shutout Lansing Catholic 22-0.

The loss dropped the Cougars to 0-and-2 for the first time in 9 years.

Williamston moves to 2-and-0 and outgained the Cougars with 306 total yards to 136.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.